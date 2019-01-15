WOLFHEART Mastermind On Upcoming Tour With CHILDREN OF BODOM, SWALLOW THE SUN - "We Are Already Counting The Days To Get On The Road With This Grand Finnish Lineup"

Fall of 2018 saw Finland’s Wolfheart finally make their debut in North America in support of their Napalm Record’s debut, Constellation Of The Black Light. Showing no signs of stopping, Wolfheart are set to return to North America this March and April supporting Children Of Bodom and Swallow The Sun. The tour kicks off March 13th in Quebec City, QC and will run through April 19th in New York, NY. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Wolfheart Mastermind and frontman Tuomas Saukkonen cannot wait to return to North America: "After being stuck in Europe for over a decade I am absolutely stoked to lead the Wolfpack back to North America for a 2nd time after releasing Constellation Of The Black Light last September. We are already counting the days to get on the road with this grand Finnish lineup and share the stage with nordic titans CoB and StS.”

Wolfheart's music embraces the sheer force and beauty of Finnish nature with fiery passion. The four piece from Lahti, Finland has labeled their epic and harsh sound as “Winter Metal” which is indeed a thrilling score to nocturnal soul-searching in deep, snowy forests. Constellation Of The Black Light proves to be uncompromising and dives headfirst into black metal, Nordic death metal, soaring melodies and complex arrangement. Wolfheart succeeds in finding the right balance between extreme metal and a little doom romance: a demanding work of art that is second to none.

March

13 - Imperial - Quebec City, QC*

14 - Corona Theater - Montreal, QC*

15 - Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON *

16 - The Phoenix Concert Theater - Toronto, ON*

18 - St. Andrews - Detroit, MI**

19 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL**

20 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN**

22 - The Summit - Denver, CO **

23 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT**

25 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB**

26 - Union - Edmonton, AB**

27 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC**

29 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA**

30 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR ***

April

1 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA***

2 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA ***

3 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ***

5 - Alamo Music Hall - San Antonio, TX ***

6 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX ***

7 - Canton Hall - Dallas, TX ***

9 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL *

11 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA *

12 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC *

13 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD*

14 - Mr Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA*

16 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY*

17 - The Royale - Boston, MA*

18 - Reverb - Reading, PA *

19 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

* Summoner's Circle opening (March 13-16 & April 9-19)

** Hollow Cry opening (March 18-29)

*** Fragmentum opening (March 30 April 7)