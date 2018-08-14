WOLFHEART Premier "Breakwater" Music Video
August 14, 2018, 42 minutes ago
After releasing “Breakwater” as a digital single on all streaming platforms last Friday, the wolves around mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen didn’t just return to their den. Today, Wolfheart unveils the result of their long journey into the ice and snow of Iceland’s glaciers to record the official music video. Here you can see the final result. It is the start of the story, telling about the Constellation Of The Black Light.
Wolfheart’s music videos are always very intense and have a deep connection to the concept behind the band, since they are all done by the band, from production to editing. So it is no surprise, that their video for “The Flood” from 2017 got more than 1.2 million views so far.
Tuomas Saukkonen about the new video: "Again it was an adventure in every meaning of word to go thru this video process from beginning to the end. It included, for example, swimming in +2 degree glacier water in Iceland and having significant plastic parts in our backline turned into a liquid form. And the adventure will continue since 'Breakwater' is just the first of total amount of three videos carrying a bigger story.”
“Breakwater” is the first single from the upcoming new album Constellation Of The Black Light that will be released on September 28th via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here.
Wolfheart’s music embraces the sheer force and beauty of Finnish nature with fiery passion. After the success of their first three albums that all hit the Top 10 in the Finnish album charts, among them their last album Tyhjyys that charted in Switzerland as well, the time has come to unleash the next masterpiece of raw winter metal. Constellation Of The Black Light comes with seven tracks that dive headfirst into black metal, Nordic death metal, soaring melodies and complex arrangements.
The band on the new album: "Determination and perseverance were the key points in the making this album while conquering obstacle after obstacle during the process of recordings while coldness and beauty of winter were the themes where the music was born. This is definitely a triumph in Wolfheart career and one of the biggest battles won in my personal career. I could not be more satisfied with the result and with new label and management behind us we are headstrong to stay in the bath of victories."
Constellation Of The Black Light will be available in the following formats:
- 1 CD Digipack
- 1 LP Gatefold Black
- 1 LP Gatefold Gold
Tracklisting:
"Everlasting Fall"
"Breakwater"
"The Saw"
"Forge With Fire"
"Defender"
"Warfare"
"Valkyrie"
Tour dates:
August
15 - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air
September (with Carach Angren)
29 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi
30 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus
October (with Carach Angren)
1 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's
2 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
3 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa
4 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
5 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
6 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
9 - Seattle, WA - Club SUR
10 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater
11 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
12 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
13 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's
14 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
15 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
16 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
20 - Houston, TX - Acadia
21 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
23 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
24 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
25 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
27 - Manchester, CA - Jewel Nightclub
28 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
November (with Omnium Gatherum, Nothgard)
7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Kaiserkeller
9 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
10 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCANN
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert 041
13 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
15 - Essen, Germany - Turock
16 - London, England - The Dome
17 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
18 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebop
19 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
21 - Madrid, Spain - Copérnico
22 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda
23 - Lyon, France - MJC O Totem
24 - Lucerne, Switzerland - Schüür
25 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
Lineup:
Tuomas Saukkonen: Guitar, Vocals
Mika Lammassaari: Lead guitar
Joonas Kauppinen: Drums
Lauri Silvonen: Bass, backing vocals
(Photo - Mike Sirèn)