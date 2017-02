Wolfheart has released a new video for “The Flood”, the new single from Tyhjyys, the band’s third full-length, out March 3rd via Spinefarm Records. Watch the new video below.

Tracklisting:

“Shores Of The Lake Simpele”

“Boneyard”

“World On Fire”

“The Flood”

“The Rift”

“Call Of The Winter”

“Dead White”

“Tyhjyys”

“The Flood” video:

“Boneyard” video:

(Photo - Valtteri Väyrynen)