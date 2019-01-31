WOLFHEART Release Official Live Video For “Everlasting Fall”; World Tour Kicks Off In February

Wolfheart took a short break from their extensive touring in 2018, just to put the recorded live video material together to a nine-minute-long live video for their epic album opener, “Everlasting Fall”. Taken from their last release, Constellation Of The Black Light, the video leads you right into the grim coldness of Finland, performed in hot concert halls.

Wolves don't rest and so Wolfheart are already prepared to cover the world in ice and snow again. The Constellation Of The Black Light Above The World Tour kicks off in Japan, leads them over Russia to North America, before they return to Europe.

Find the band's live itinerary here.