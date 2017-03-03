WOLFHEART Release “World On Fire” Video; New Album Out Now

Finnish winter metal band Wolfheart has released their 3rd album. Just released album carries the name TYHJYYS (Finnish meaning: emptiness) and it is released worldwide via Spinefarm Records.

With its eight tracks TYHJYYS is even more darker, colder, faster and versatile Wolfheart giving the listener a brutal scent of the Finnish blizzard!

Wolfheart has also released a new music video “World On Fire” amongst the release of TYHJYYS. The video is the last single of the new album and it ends the story what was started in the previous video “The Flood”.

Tracklisting:

“Shores Of The Lake Simpele”

“Boneyard”

“World On Fire”

“The Flood”

“The Rift”

“Call Of The Winter”

“Dead White”

“Tyhjyys”

"World On Fire" video:

“The Flood” video:

“Boneyard” video:

(Photo - Valtteri Väyrynen)