WOLFHEART Signs With Napalm Records

Napalm Records has announced the signing and partnership with Finland's Wolfheart. Tuomas Saukkonen and his bandmates share the same passion for nature, in particular the frosty cold winters of the northern world accompanied with beautiful and epic melodic death metal.

“Tuomas and Wolfheart welcome to the Napalm family”, states Sebastian Muench, A&R Napalm Records.

Tuomas Saukkonen comments on the signing: "After nerve wrecking negotiations with wide range of labels we are thrilled to announce that we have teamed with Napalm Records and have entered the studio and started the recordings of our 4th album. Awesome way to start a year with an awesome label. Forging of the 4th album will take place at Petrax Studios (Nightwish, CoB, HIM, etc.) with my trusted sound engineer Juho Räihä who has been my co-pilot for 12 albums in past 10 years!"

Wolfheart have released three albums and are currently busy at Petrax Studios to work on their follow up of Tyhjyys (2017). Also, the band will be flying to Iceland to shoot the very first video from the upcoming album.

The band have announced a full Canadian tour run, support shows with Wintersun throughout Finland, as well as European summer festival appearances. All dates can be found here.

Lineup:

Tuomas Saukkonen - Guitar, Vocals

Mika Lammassaari - Lead guitar

Joonas Kauppinen - Drums

Lauri Silvonen - Bass, backing vocals