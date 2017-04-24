WOLFPAKK - “Falling” Music Video Streaming

Wolfpack, the melodic metal allstar project led by Mark Sweeney (ex-Crystal Ball) and Michael Voss (Mad Max, Michael Schenker), will release their fourth album, Wolves Reign, on April 28th via AFM Records. A video for the album’s opening track, “Falling”, is available for streaming below.

Once again the two experienced musicians have gathered a pack of "guest wolves" to refine the 11 new songs which will be featured on Wolves Reign. Among the 26 guests are Biff Byford (Saxon), George Lynch (Dokken), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne), Ronny Atkins (Pretty Maids), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne), Tony Harnell (TNT), Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P.), Oliver Hartmann (Avantasia), Timo Somers (Delain), Brad Gillis (Night Ranger), Pasi Rantanen (Thunderstone), Danny Vaughn (Tyketto), Michael Vescera (Yngwie Malmsteen), just to name a few.

Tracklisting:

“Falling”

“Run All Night”

“Blood Brothers”

“Wolves Reign”

“No Remorse”

“Inside The Animal Mind”

“Scream Of The Hawk”

“The 10 Commandments”

“Mother Earth”

“Tomorrowland”

“I'm Onto You”

