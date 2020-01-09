WOLFPAKK Release Music Video For "Lone Ranger" Single; Nature Strikes Back Album Details Revealed

Wolfpakk are back with their fifth masterpiece, Nature Strikes Back, out on January 24 via Massacre Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the new single, "Lone Ranger", below.

Mark Sweeney and Michael Voss once again recruited the creme de la creme of the international hard rock and metal scenes to join them on their new album. Guests are listed below.

Nature Strikes Back was mixed by Mark Sweeney and Michael Voss, and mastered by Michael Voss at Kidwood Studio. Rainer Kalwitz is responsible for the album's cover artwork.

Tracklisting:

"Nature Strikes Back"

"The Legend"

"Beyond This Side"

"Land Of Wolves"

"Under Surveillance"

"Restore Your Soul"

"Lone Ranger"

"One Day"

"Revolution"

"A Mystery"

"Lovers Roulette"

"Lone Ranger" video:

"Nature Strikes Back" lyric video:

Guest Musicians:

1. "Nature Strikes Back"

Vocals - Michael Sweet (Stryper), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Michael Voss

Bass - Michael Voss

Drums - Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, Scorpions)

2. "The Legend"

Vocals - Yannis Papadopoulos (Beast In Black), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar - Joey Tafolla (Jag Panzer)

Bass - Karl Johannson

Drums - Anders Johannson (Manowar, ex-Hammerfall)

3. "Beyond This Side"

Vocals - Carl Sentance (Nazareth), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Nino Laurenne (Thunderstone)

Bass - Michael Voss

Drums - Gereon Homann (Eat The Gun)

4. "Land Of Wolves"

Vocals - Mats Levén (ex-Candlemass, ex-Malmsteen), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solos - Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS), Michael Voss

Bass - Peter "Fargo-Pedder" Knorn (Victory)

Drums - André Hilgers (ex-Rage)

5. "Under Surveillance"

Vocals - Perry McCarty (ex-Warrior), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Keyboard Solo - Corvin Bahn (Uli John Roth, Peter Panka Jane)

Bass - Michael Voss

Drums - Gereon Homann (Eat The Gun)



6. "Restore Your Soul"

Vocals - Oliver Fehr (ex-Transit), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Vinnie Moore (UFO)

Bass - Michael Voss

Drums - Gereon Homann (Eat The Gun)

7. "Lone Ranger"

Vocals - Michael Bormann (Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Thom Blunier (Shakra)

Bass - Anders LA Rönnblom (Killer Bee)

Drums - Mark Cross (ex-Helloween)

8. "One Day"

Vocals - Fernando Garcia (ex-Victory), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Craig Goldy (ex-DIO)

Bass - Uwe Köhler (ex-Bonfire)

Drums - Mark Kullmann (Voodoo Circle, Glenn Hughes)

9. "Revolution"

Vocals - Frank Beck (Gamma Ray), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Jeff Waters (Annihilator)

Bass - Michael Voss

Drums - Gereon Homann (Eat The Gun)

10. "A Mystery"

Vocals - Jasmin Schmid (Jazzmin), Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, CoreLeoni), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Michael Voss

Piano - Tom Graber (ex-Crystal Ball, Felskinn)

Basss - Michael Voss

Drums - Gereon Homann (Eat The Gun)

11. "Lovers Roulette"

Vocals - Nick Holleman (ex-Vicious Rumors), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Michael Voss

Bass - Michael Voss

Drums - Gereon Homann (Eat The Gun)

(Photo - Ruth Feuz)