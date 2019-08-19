WOLFPAKK Signs With Massacre Records; Nature Strikes Back Album To Include Guest Appearances From Members Of MOTÖRHEAD, RAINBOW, STRYPER, ANNIHILATOR And More

Massacre Records has announced the signing of Wolfpakk, the all-star project led by the two alpha wolves Mark Sweeney (ex-Crystal Ball) and Michael Voss (Mad Max, Casanova).

A total of 32 guest musicians will contribute to the new album Nature Strikes Back, which will be released in late January 2020 via Massacre Records. Among them are Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, Scorpions), Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, CoreLeoni), Michael Sweet (Stryper), Craig Goldy (ex-Dio), Carl Sentance (Nazareth), Jeff Waters (Annihilator), Vinnie Moore (UFO) or Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS).

Nature Strikes Back will be the fifth studio album of the band. Additional album details will be available soon.

(Photo - Jürgen Will)