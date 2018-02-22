WOLVES IN ARGYLE Release "Dangereux" Single; Music Video Streaming

Bay area rock band, Wolves In Argyle, have released “Dangereux”, their second single and video. A follow up to “Northern Lies”, this track sets the stage for a full-length album set to drop later this year.

“The song developed from a riff I contrived during a rehearsal,” remembers singer/songwriter Dave Holmes. “The words came almost automatically later that night, from a really heavy chapter in my life.” Drummer Steve Moriarty adds, “It has a dark, moody feel but it’s heavy and dare I say, grungy.”

“Dangereux” has already become a band favorite, and it’ll likely be a fan favorite given the singalong chorus of “Gimme gimme blood!” Guitarist Josh Phillips says that’s the “ultimate expressions of a toxic love affair gone south.”

Holmes wrote both the lyrics and music for “Dangereux”. He produced the single with Tad Doyle (Tad, Mark Lanegan) at Witch Ape Studios, also recording rhythm guitars. Sven Soderlund handled lead guitar for this track at Get Reel Studio in San Francisco. Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Mudhoney) mastered the track at Soundhouse Seattle. Holmes wrote and produced the video. Charmagne Eierman was the editor.

“Dangereux” is available on digital stores including iTunes, Spotify, Google Play as well as CDBaby.