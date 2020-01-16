WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce Headline Shows And Support Dates With DIMMU BORGIR, AMORPHIS

After touring Australia and New Zealand in November/December of last year, Wolves In The Throne Room are getting ready to head over to Europe.

The band comments: “Winter tour 2020 kicks off January 21st. We will be joining legendary bands Amorphis and Dimmu Borgir for a run of shows throughout Europe. We will also be playing some special headlining shows in Scotland, Netherlands, Belgium, Greece and Israel. Join us!”

Headline shows:

January

21 - Glasgow, Scotland - St Lukes

February

2 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera

3 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

5 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin Club

7 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205

8 - Thessaloniki, Greece - 8Ball Club

Supporting Dimmu Borgir, Amorphis:

January

22 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

23 - Paris, France - Bataclan

24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

28 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

29 - Filderstadt, Germany - FILharmonie

30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

31 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

February

1 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Music Hall