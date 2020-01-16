WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce Headline Shows And Support Dates With DIMMU BORGIR, AMORPHIS

January 16, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal black death wolves in the throne room dimmu borgir amorphis

After touring Australia and New Zealand in November/December of last year, Wolves In The Throne Room are getting ready to head over to Europe.

The band comments: “Winter tour 2020 kicks off January 21st. We will be joining legendary bands Amorphis and Dimmu Borgir for a run of shows throughout Europe. We will also be playing some special headlining shows in Scotland, Netherlands, Belgium, Greece and Israel. Join us!”

Headline shows:

January
21 - Glasgow, Scotland - St Lukes

February
2 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera
3 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
5 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin Club
7 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205
8 - Thessaloniki, Greece - 8Ball Club

Supporting Dimmu Borgir, Amorphis:

January
22 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town
23 - Paris, France - Bataclan
24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
28 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle
29 - Filderstadt, Germany - FILharmonie
30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
31 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

February
1 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Music Hall



