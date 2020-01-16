WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce Headline Shows And Support Dates With DIMMU BORGIR, AMORPHIS
January 16, 2020, an hour ago
After touring Australia and New Zealand in November/December of last year, Wolves In The Throne Room are getting ready to head over to Europe.
The band comments: “Winter tour 2020 kicks off January 21st. We will be joining legendary bands Amorphis and Dimmu Borgir for a run of shows throughout Europe. We will also be playing some special headlining shows in Scotland, Netherlands, Belgium, Greece and Israel. Join us!”
Headline shows:
January
21 - Glasgow, Scotland - St Lukes
February
2 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera
3 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
5 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin Club
7 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205
8 - Thessaloniki, Greece - 8Ball Club
Supporting Dimmu Borgir, Amorphis:
January
22 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town
23 - Paris, France - Bataclan
24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
28 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle
29 - Filderstadt, Germany - FILharmonie
30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
31 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
February
1 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Music Hall