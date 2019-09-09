WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce Tour Of Australia And New Zealand
September 9, 2019, 33 minutes ago
Wolves In The Throne Room will be heading back to Australia and New Zealand in November/December.
The band comments: “Wolfcult of Australia! With hearts afire, we are pleased to announce our upcoming tour. Join us as we return to Australian soil for the first time in 10 years!”
Dates:
November
28 - Perth, Australia - Badlands
29 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar
30 - Melbourne, Australia - The Corner
December
1 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar
2 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
4 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla
5 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy Bar
Wolves In The Throne Room recently announced that they'll be supporting Dimmu Borgir and Amorphis on their upcoming European co-headline tour.