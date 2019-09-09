WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce Tour Of Australia And New Zealand

Wolves In The Throne Room will be heading back to Australia and New Zealand in November/December.

The band comments: “Wolfcult of Australia! With hearts afire, we are pleased to announce our upcoming tour. Join us as we return to Australian soil for the first time in 10 years!”

Dates:

November

28 - Perth, Australia - Badlands

29 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

30 - Melbourne, Australia - The Corner

December

1 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

2 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

4 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla

5 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy Bar

Wolves In The Throne Room recently announced that they'll be supporting Dimmu Borgir and Amorphis on their upcoming European co-headline tour.