WOLVHAMMER Announce Summer Tour Dates

Wolvhammer has announced new summer tour dates in support of their impending fourth LP, The Monuments Of Ash & Bone, nearing release in May via Blood Music.



Leading with a performance at Stygian Rites Festival in Rapid City South Dakota, Wolvhammer will tour throughout the Western US and Canada from June 22nd through July 16th, supporting Uada alongside The Black Moriah. Directly after, Wolvhammer will headline shows in Indianapolis and Chicago July 20th and 21st with support from Doomsday, containing members of Wolvhammer. The band's performance at Psycho Las Vegas following in August will also be joined by additional tour dates. Stand by for more updates in the weeks ahead.

The Monuments Of Ash & Bone was recorded and mixed by Jarrett Pritchard (Goatwhore, Exhumed) at his own New Constellation Studios in Orlando, Florida, and mastered by Ken Sorceron (Abigail Williams, The Faceless) - both of whom provide additional guitar tracks to the album - and completed with artwork by Brian Sheehan.

Tracklisting:

“Eternal Rotting Misery”

“Call Me Death”

“Law Of The Rope”

“Bathed In Moonblood And Wolflight”

“The Failure King”

“Dead Rat Rotting Raven”

“Solace Eclipsed”

"Eternal Rotting Misery":

(Photo - Margaret McMakin)