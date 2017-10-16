WOLVHAMMER Ink Deal With Blood Music; Teaser Video For Upcoming Fourth Album Released

Blood Music has announced the signing of black metal/death rock act, Wolvhammer.

With the current rapid rise in quality USBM, Wolvhammer races to the forefront with their upcoming fourth album, which sees them merging the black metal tendencies of Enslaved with the mid-tempo sludge of Celtic Frost. Eschewing any frills, the band goes straight for the throat. No experimental bullshit, just the sound of rotten flesh and slow decay.

Featuring Jeff Wilson (Nachtmystium / one of the forces behind Abigail Williams “The Accuser”) and Adam Clemens (vocalist for Skeletonwitch), Wolvhammer has finally stepped into their own.

“The audio has just finished being mastered by Sorceron and is being sent in for vinyl cutting. Coming towards the top of 2018. Extremely excited to get this out there, one of those records that is just brilliant in its simplicity.”

Stay tuned for more detail, and check out a teaser below: