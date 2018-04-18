WOLVHAMMER – New Song “Dead Rat, Rotting Raven” Streaming

Wolvhammer is streaming the new song "Dead Rat, Rotting Raven", the latest single from the band's impending fourth LP, The Monuments Of Ash & Bone, out on May 4th via Blood Music. The disturbing new video was directed by David Hall of Uneasy Sleeper. Check it out below.

The Monuments Of Ash & Bone was recorded and mixed by Jarrett Pritchard (Goatwhore, Exhumed) at his own New Constellation Studios in Orlando, Florida, and mastered by Ken Sorceron (Abigail Williams, The Faceless) - both of whom provide additional guitar tracks to the album - and completed with artwork by Brian Sheehan.

Blood Music will release the album on CD, LP, and digital formats; find pre-order options here.

Tracklisting:

“Eternal Rotting Misery”

“Call Me Death”

“Law Of The Rope”

“Bathed In Moonblood And Wolflight”

“The Failure King”

“Dead Rat Rotting Raven”

“Solace Eclipsed”

“Dead Rat, Rotting Raven”:

"Law Of The Rope" video:

"Eternal Rotting Misery":

Wolvhammer has announced new summer tour dates in support of The Monuments Of Ash & Bone. Leading with a performance at Stygian Rites Festival in Rapid City South Dakota, Wolvhammer will tour throughout the Western US and Canada from June 22nd through July 16th, supporting Uada alongside The Black Moriah. Directly after, Wolvhammer will headline shows in Indianapolis and Chicago July 20th and 21st with support from Doomsday, containing members of Wolvhammer. The band's performance at Psycho Las Vegas following in August will also be joined by additional tour dates. Stand by for more updates in the weeks ahead.

(Photo - Margaret McMakin)