WOLVHAMMER Streaming New Track "Eternal Rotting Misery"

February 28, 2018, 7 hours ago

news black death wolvhammer

Chicago/Minneapolis-based quintet Wolvhammer are streaming "Eternal Rotting Misery", the opening track of the band's upcoming fourth album, The Monuments Of Ash & Bone, set for release on May 4th via Blood Music. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the track below.

The Monuments Of Ash & Bone was recorded and mixed by Jarrett Pritchard (Goatwhore, Exhumed) at his own New Constellation Studios in Orlando, Florida, and mastered by Ken Sorceron (Abigail Williams, The Faceless) - both of whom provide additional guitar tracks to the album - and completed with artwork by Brian Sheehan.

Tracklisting:

“Eternal Rotting Misery”
“Call Me Death”
“Law Of The Rope”
“Bathed In Moonblood And Wolflight”
“The Failure King”
“Dead Rat Rotting Raven”
“Solace Eclipsed”

"Eternal Rotting Misery":

(Photo - Margaret McMakin)

