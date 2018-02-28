WOLVHAMMER Streaming New Track "Eternal Rotting Misery"
February 28, 2018, 7 hours ago
Chicago/Minneapolis-based quintet Wolvhammer are streaming "Eternal Rotting Misery", the opening track of the band's upcoming fourth album, The Monuments Of Ash & Bone, set for release on May 4th via Blood Music. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the track below.
The Monuments Of Ash & Bone was recorded and mixed by Jarrett Pritchard (Goatwhore, Exhumed) at his own New Constellation Studios in Orlando, Florida, and mastered by Ken Sorceron (Abigail Williams, The Faceless) - both of whom provide additional guitar tracks to the album - and completed with artwork by Brian Sheehan.
Tracklisting:
“Eternal Rotting Misery”
“Call Me Death”
“Law Of The Rope”
“Bathed In Moonblood And Wolflight”
“The Failure King”
“Dead Rat Rotting Raven”
“Solace Eclipsed”
"Eternal Rotting Misery":
(Photo - Margaret McMakin)