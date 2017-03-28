WOLVHAMMER To Record Fourth Album In June; North American Tour With SHINING, REVENGE Announced

Wolvhammer has been confirmed to support for Shining and Revenge on their upcoming North American tour which consumes the month of May. The band also announces the upcoming recording of their fourth full-length album, which will see release late this year.



From May 5th through 24th, Wolvhammer will lead the charge on tour with Sweden's prolific black metal outfit Shining and Canada's brutal black/death act Revenge on No More Safe Space 2017. The tour begins in Baltimore and crushes a counter-clockwise path through the continent, with shows in Trenton, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Kansas City, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and Forth Worth. Additional Wolvhammer tour dates are nearing announcement as well.



Days after the tour, Wolvhammer will travel to Florida to enter the studio June 1st to record the band's fourth full-length album with Jarret Pritchard (1349, Goatwhore) at New Constellation Studio in Orlando. The album will see CD and digital release through Disorder Recordings and on vinyl through Vendetta Records early in the second half of the year. Additional details will be announced upon the album's completion.

Dates:

May

5 – Baltimore, MD – Sparta Inn

6 – Trenton, NJ – Championship Bar

8 – Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

9 – Toronto, ON – Garrison

10 – Detroit, MI – Harpo’s

11 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

12 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

15 – Vancouver, BC – Red Room

16 – Seattle, WA – Studio Seven

17 – Portland, OR – Tonic Lounge

18 – Oakland, CA – Metro Opera House

19 – Las Vegas, NV – Adrenaline

20 – Los Angeles, CA – Complex

21 – Phoenix, AZ – Joe’s Grotto

23 – Austin, TX – Grizzly Hall

24 – Fort Worth, TX – Rail Club

(Photo by: Adam Degross)