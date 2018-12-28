WOODSTOCK - 50th Anniversary Of Legendary Festival To Be Celebrated On Original Site With Bethel Woods Music And Culture Festival

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts (BWCA), a non-profit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, NY, Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, and INVNT, a global live brand storytelling agency, today announce Bethel Woods Music And Culture Festival: Celebrating the golden anniversary at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival.

Coming August 16th - 18th, 2019, this pan-generational music, culture, and community event will be held at BWCA just 90 minutes from New York City. These three days of memorable experiences will include live performances from prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades, and TED-style talks from leading futurists and retro-tech experts. Festival goers will also be able to visit the Museum at Bethel Woods, which tells the story of the 1960s through immersive media, interactive engagements, and artifacts from the 1969 festival, as well as experience the special 2019 exhibit We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of the Woodstock Festival and Aspirations for an Aquarian Future.

"We are thrilled to partner with Live Nation and INVNT to produce Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival," said Darlene Fedun, CEO, BWCA. "Fifty years ago, people gathered peacefully on our site inspired to change the world through music. As the stewards of this historic site, we remain committed to preserving this rich history and spirit, and to educating and inspiring new generations to contribute positively to the world through music, culture, and community."

The three-day festival will utilize BWCAs' state-of-the-art venues and facilities. Entertainment villages and a number of bespoke performance areas will be specially created for the occasion. Full details of the event lineup, ticketing, non-musical experiences, and brand activity will be released soon.