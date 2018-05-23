WOODY WEATHERMAN Reflects On CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's Time With METALLICA - "Just To Take A Peek Into That That World, It's So Giant And Massive... It's Unbelievable"; Audio

Corrosion Of Conformity guitarist Woody Weatherman joins the Talk Toomey podcast this week. Woody talks about the latest COC album No Cross, No Crown, touring with Black Label Society and some historic tours with Metallica and Megadeth. He also talks about the relationship between James Hetfield and Corrosion Of Conformity.

On the first time playing with Metallica: "It was early on, man. The first time we played Donington. I want to say it was man '91 or '92. I can't really remember. But that was the first time that we played with Metallica and they invited us. It was their gig. You know, back when it was actually called Donington or whatever, we played like noon. You know, yeah, it was one of those 80,000 in the crowd things, but I think from there, we just always got along with those guys and James, you know, took a liking to us or whatever. And they just kept inviting us to do different things and hell at one point we did like a solid year and a half with those guys. Man, it was insane. Just to take a peek into that that world, you know, the world of Metallica. It's, it's so giant and massive. It's unbelievable. But I think it's even bigger now than it's ever been, you know, but it was big opportunity for us at that time."

Listen to the podcast here.

Corrosion Of Conformity continues to tour in support of their No Cross No Crown full-length, released in January via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Captured in North Carolina with longtime producer John Custer, the record marks the first studio recording with vocalist/guitarist Pepper Keenan in over a decade and, earning the #67 spot on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, #12 on the Billboard Top Current Albums Chart, and #3 on the Top Hard Music Albums Chart upon its first week of release, is the highest charting album of the band's career.

No Cross No Crown is available on CD, digital, vinyl, and cassette formats. Various order bundles are available here.

Tour dates:

June

9 - Download - Donnington Park, UK

18 - Orion - Rome, IT w/ Converge

19 - VAZ Hafen - Innsbruck, AU w/ Converge

20 - La Belle Electrique - Grenoble, FR

22 - Hellfest - Clisson, FR

23 - Copenhell - København, DK

24 - Graspop - Dessel, BE

July (with Black Label Society, Eyehategod)

14 - Cadott Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

15 - Inkcarceration Music Festival - Mansfield, OH

16 - Monarch Music Hall - Peoria, IA *

17 - The Forge - Joliet, IL *

18 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

20 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

21 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

22 - Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS

23 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD

25 - The Clyde Theatre - Wayne, IN

27 - Si Hall At The Fairgrounds - Syracuse, NY

28 - Impact Music Festival - Bangor, ME

29 - The Webster - Hartford, CT*

30 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

August (with Black Label Society, Eyehategod)

1 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

2 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

3 - Phase 2 - Lynchburg, VA

5 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA

7 - Rebel - Toronto, ON

8 - Metlus - Montreal, QC

9 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

10 - Paramount - Huntington, NY

11 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

* - no Eyehategod