WOR Release “Caged” Music Video

WoR, the groove metal band hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina, have released a video for "Caged", a track from their debut album, Prisoners, out now via Bungalo Records/Universal.

With their music focusing on various current events, the theme of the debut full length speaks to the idea that people are prisoners in a system that is failing them. The song "Caged" specifically engages on this issue in a variety of literal and figurative ways.

The band states: "This is the last song we wrote and it almost didn’t make it onto the album, because it was written so late in the pre-production process. 'Caged' was our second single released. This track is straight-up groovy, heavy, and even just plain nasty at points."

Groovy, raw, and old school, WoR is suitable for all fans of metal especially those with an interest in Machine Head, Sepultura and Gojira.

Prisoners artwork and tracklisting:

"Kill You"

"Caged"

"VI Kings"

"Sirens"

"A Place To Die"

"Predator"

"T.G.S.O.A.T"

"Come Out And Play"

"Hiraeth"

"Freedom Suicide"

"VI Kings" video:

"Predator" video:

