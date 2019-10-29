World Champion Bowler JASON BELMONTE Joins 5th Annual Bowl For Ronnie Fundraiser In Benefit Of RONNIE JAMES DIO Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund

The Fifth Annual Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, will take place on Thursday, November 7 at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California.

Joining the festivities this year will be the number one bowler in the world, PBA world champion Jason Belmonte, who has won 22 PBA titles and this year became the all-time major titles champion leader. He has bowled 23 career 300 point games, has been the player of the year three times and has won three major titles in one year, making him a television and social media sensation.

Belmonte, whose father owns a bowling alley in his native Orange, NSW, Australia, began rolling the ball down the lane with two hands when he was 18 months old. He won his first tournament at age four and was one of the first bowlers to introduce the two-handed approach to the bowling world, which he will demonstrate at this year's Bowl For Ronnie.

Earlier this year, Belmonte teamed up with NASCAR's Aric Almirola to conduct an unusual trick shot: with Almirola driving and Belmonte in the usually-unoccupied passenger's seat, Belmonte threw a bowling ball out the window of Almirola's #10 Ford and threw a strike while traveling over 140 mph. The stunt can be viewed below:

The event once again will be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's Volume channel and whose TV series TrunkFest airs on AXS-TV. Last year's event, which sold out in advance and raised a record $74,000 for the cancer charity, attracted some 300 rockers, bowling enthusiasts, DIO fans and Dio Cancer Fund supporters.

Trunk, whose 2018 celebrity bowling team took first place last year, will again captain a team of celebrity bowlers - this year comprising Steven Adler, Geezer Butler, Dave Grohl and Brent Woods - to defend his title. Joining the Trunk celebrity team will be Dan Hayes of Stamford, CT, who was the top bidder on the eBay auction for the remaining spot on the team.

Additionally, a second auction for a spot on the KLOS-FM Radio team, featuring Frank Kramer of the Frosty, Heidi and Frank morning show, will be going up on eBay this week. Details coming soon.

Among the rockers and celebrities planning to participate in this year's Bowl For Ronnie are: Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses, Adler's Appetite), Ira Black (Lizzy Borden, I Am Morbid), Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill), Phil Buckman (Fuel, Petty Cash), Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), Jason Cornwell and Jimmy Burkard of Westbound, Jeff Dewbray, Logan Nikolic, and Patrick Stone of Budderside, Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint, DC4), Matt and Shawn Duncan of DC4, Fred Coury (Cinderella), Art Cruz (Lamb of God), Bjorn Englen (Dio), Marc Ferrari (Keel, Cold Sweat), Terry Ilous (XYZ, Great White), Bob Kulick (W.A.S.P., Alice Cooper), David "Rock" Feinstein (Elf, The Rods), Damon Fox (The Cult), Craig Goldy and Scott Warren of Dio, Rita Haney, Sonia Harley, Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs), Frank Kramer (KLOS), Dave "Chili" Moreno (Westbound, Puddle of Mudd), Todd Morse (Offspring, Petty Cash), Ronny Munroe (TSO, Metal Church), Sadie Nardini (Sadie and the Tribe), Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne), Rowan Robertson (Dio, DC4), Gonzo and Phil Sandoval (Armored Saint), Rudy Sarzo (Dio, Quiet Riot), Brett Scallions (Fuel), Ernie Snair (The Loveless), Steve Smyth (One Machine, Testament), Michael Spencer (Flotsam & Jetsam), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning), Chas West (Westbound, Bonham), Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach), Roy Z (Westbound, Halford) and actors Star Fields (Sons of Anarchy), Al Coronel (The Last Ship) and James St. Vincent (Being, The Depths).

The Bowl For Ronnie is an evening of fun, food, a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. Music for the pre-party will be supplied by DJ Will.

100% of the net proceeds from the Bowl For Ronnie will go to the Dio Cancer Fund. Individual tickets and lane sponsorships are now on sale, and participants are encouraged to gather friends, family and co-workers for the ultimate bowling team. The Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City, California.

For more information, visit here. Tickets are now on sale, here.

Highlights of last year’s event can be viewed below: