WORMED Premiere New Single "Cryptoubiquity"; Lyric Video
June 25, 2019, an hour ago
Spanish technical death metal masters, Wormed, have released a lyric video for "Cryptoubiquity", a track from their upcoming Metaportal EP, out July 19 via Season Of Mist. Listen below, and pre-order the EP here.
Tracklisting:
"Remote Void"
"Cryptoubiquity"
"Bionic Relic"
"E-Xystem://CE"
"Cryptoubiquity" lyric video:
"Remote Void":
Live dates:
July
3 - Galicia, Spain - Resurrection Fest 2019
5 - London, England - Eradication Deathfest 2019
August
8 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault 2019 (Exact date TBA)
October
4 - Berlin, Germany - Berlin Death Fest 2019
November
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
Lineup:
Phlegeton: vocals
Migueloud: guitars
Guillemoth: bass
V-Kazar: drums