WORMED Premiere New Single "Cryptoubiquity"; Lyric Video

Spanish technical death metal masters, Wormed, have released a lyric video for "Cryptoubiquity", a track from their upcoming Metaportal EP, out July 19 via Season Of Mist. Listen below, and pre-order the EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Remote Void"

"Cryptoubiquity"

"Bionic Relic"

"E-Xystem://CE"

"Cryptoubiquity" lyric video:

"Remote Void":

Live dates:

July

3 - Galicia, Spain - Resurrection Fest 2019

5 - London, England - Eradication Deathfest 2019

August

8 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault 2019 (Exact date TBA)

October

4 - Berlin, Germany - Berlin Death Fest 2019

November

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

Lineup:

Phlegeton: vocals

Migueloud: guitars

Guillemoth: bass

V-Kazar: drums