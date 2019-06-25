WORMED Premiere New Single "Cryptoubiquity"; Lyric Video

Spanish technical death metal masters, Wormed, have released a lyric video for "Cryptoubiquity", a track from their upcoming Metaportal EP, out July 19 via Season Of Mist. Listen below, and pre-order the EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Remote Void"
"Cryptoubiquity"
"Bionic Relic"
"E-Xystem://CE"

"Cryptoubiquity" lyric video:

"Remote Void":

Live dates:

July
3 - Galicia, Spain - Resurrection Fest 2019
5 - London, England - Eradication Deathfest 2019

August
8 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault 2019 (Exact date TBA)

October
4 - Berlin, Germany - Berlin Death Fest 2019

November
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

Lineup:

Phlegeton: vocals
Migueloud: guitars
Guillemoth: bass
V-Kazar: drums



