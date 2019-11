Tech/slam giants Wormhole will release their sophomore album The Weakest Among Us January 14, 2020 on Lacerated Enemy Records. A video for “D-S3” is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“The Weakest Among Us”

“rA9/Myth”

“D-S3”

“Wave Quake Generator Plasma Artillery Cannon”

“The Gas System”

“Ultrafrigid”

“Quad MB”

“Ingswarm”

“D-S3” video: