WORMROT Cancel Upcoming US Tour "Due To The Current Political Climate"

Singapore-based grindcore trio Wormrot have cancelled their US tour plans due to the new policies on travel and immigration put into affect by the Trump administration. They have posted the following message to the fans:

"Due to the current political climate and numerous bands being turned away at US customs, we felt it was not worth the risk coming to America without the right paperwork, which is expensive. Therefore we truly apologize that we must postpone our US tour until next year when we can focus on a full length tour with all the right papers. We regret that we came to a decision this late, one month to the start of the tour. Once again, we apologize to everyone who are affected."

Wormrot's new album, Voices, was released in October 2016. It features Wormrot’s new drummer, Vijesh, who brings a fresh and fitting sound to one of the most original bands in the grindcore scene. Combined with Rasyid's godlike grind riffage and Arif's distinct vocals switching effortlessly between deep guttural growls and rasping screams, the band's third full-length goes far beyond expectations from a band that already can seemingly do no wrong.

Tracklisting:

“Blockhead Fuck Off”

“Hollow Roots”

“Exit Fear”

“God’s In His Heaven”

“Oblivious Mess”

“Descending Into The Unknown”

“Dead Wrong”

“Fallen Into Disuse”

“The 1st Syndrome”

“Shallow Standards”

“Fake Moral Machine”

“Forced Siege”

“Take Aim”

“Still Irrelevant”

“Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Grind”

“Compassion Is Dead”

“Buried The Sun”

“Defaced”

“The Face Of Disgrace”

“Outworn”

“Hollow Roots”:

"Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Grind":

“Fallen Into Disuse” video: