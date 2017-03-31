WORMWITCH Debut “Everlasting Lie” Music Video

Strike Mortal Soil, the debut album from Vancouver's Wormwitch, is scheduled for worldwide release on May 12th via Prosthetic Records. A music video for the album track “Everlasting Lie”, is available for streaming below.

Strike Mortal Soil is available for pre-order at this location.

"To go from recording a demo over a couple days in a sweaty jam space to putting out an LP on Prosthetic within a year and a half... it's just not something we could have realistically expected," remarks the band, "It's got our fingerprints all over it. If something was possible to do ourselves, we did it, down to mixing and artwork."

Tracklisting:

"As Above"

"Howling From The Grave"

"Weregild"

"Even The Sun Will Die"

"Relentless Death"

"Cerulean Abyss"

"Everlasting Lie"

"...And Smote His Ruin Upon The Mountainside"

"Mantle Of Ignorance"

"So Below"

"Everlasting Lie" video;

Thematically, Strike Mortal Soil is about being alive and what that means in today's society. The band elaborated, "We live in a society both obsessed with and terrified of death. We exist in a world constantly seeking immortality through fame or Gods. Strike Mortal Soil means to live with a furious passion. It is to be able to enter one's grave like lightning, in rejection of eternity. It enforces the message that life has worth, not from your nationality, your land, your God or your flesh, but what you do with yourself."

For further details, visit Wormwitch on Facebook.