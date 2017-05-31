Would AEROSMITH Frontman STEVEN TYLER Return To American Idol? - “They’d Have To Offer Me An Awful Lot Of Money”; Video

American Idol is coming back to television, and Associated Press asked Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, who was previously a judge on the show, if he’d be interested in returning when the show relaunches. Find out his response below:

Ahead of their headline slot at Download Festival in June, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Steven Tyler talk about playing in the U.K. and their love for the English:In another video from Associated Press, Tyler and Perry reveal that they are going to keep going even with the band's 50th anniversary looming. Says guitarist Joe Perry: “I thing that we’re gonna keep going. The way it looks to me is the band is gonna stay pretty active over the next few years ‘cause our 50th anniversary is coming up in two years, of when the band got together, and we’d like to see that happen.” Singer Steve Tyler states: “I don’t know if it’ll continue forever, but as long as the band is playing the way it is right now, it’s gonna be for a long time.”Aerosmith perform next on June 2nd at Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland. Find their live itinerary here