WRECK-DEFY Featuring Former ANNIHILATOR, TESTAMENT, DEMOLITION HAMMER Members Release Official Lyric Video For "Broken Peace"

Wreck-Defy, featuring former members of Annihilator, Testament and Demolition Hammer, released their new, first edition album, Remnants Of Pain on February 1st. The album was mixed, mastered and edited by Juan Urteaga who also produced Testament, Heathen, Vicious Rumors, and Dragonlord to name a few.

Finland's Inverse Records officially release the album today (September 27th). They have released a new lyric video for the previously released single, "Broken Peace", which can be viewed below.

"The new record has a street level sound that is a throwback to the burgeoning thrash metal movement from the mid 80's with a more modern day production value. To me thrash metal is about honesty, integrity and just an overall street level approach to things...lyrically its about many of the negative aspects in life such as war, addiction, tyranny, etc." says Matt Hanchuck.

Wreck-Defy began in 2016 when Matt Hanchuck got together with his friend Justin Steer who agreed to do the vocals on the debut record Fragments of Anger. They brought in Shawn Drover from Megadeth to play all the drums on the first album... combining that with the fact that his brother Glen... also ex-Megadeth alumni agreed to mix and master the album which gave it some notoriety so to speak... credibility if you will.

The current lineup of the band is Matt Hanchuck on guitar, Aaron Randall (ex-Annihilator) on vocals and Greg Christian (ex-Testament) on bass. For the album they used Dave O'Neal as a studio session drummer... but moving forward they've been able to recruit the amazing Alex Marquez from Demolition Hammer and Solstice for future tours and shows.

Tracklisting:

"Killing The Children"

"Broken Peace"

"Riverview"

"Looking Back"

"18oz Of Chrome"

"The Divide"

"Art Of Addiction"

"Angels And Demons"

"Blackend Cloth"