WRECK-DEFY Featuring Former ANNIHILATOR, TESTAMENT, MALEVOLENT CREATION Members Release New Single / Lyric Video "Skin"; Details Of New Album Revealed
August 15, 2020, an hour ago
Canada's thrash metal machine Wreck-Defy - featuring guitarist Matt Hanchuck alongside former Annihilator singer Aaron Randall, former Testament bassist Greg Christian, and former Malevolent Creation drummer Alex Marquez - are gearing up to release their new album, Powers That Be. Watch the lyric video for the first single, "Skin", and pre-order the album in digital format at the SubLevel Bandcamp site or anywhere digital music is sold. The album will be released on October 9th.
Tracklist:
"Beyond H8"
"Powers That Be"
"Skin"
"Drowning In Darkness"
"Space Urchin"
"Scumlord"
"Freedomless Speech"
"Goodbye To Misery"
"I Am The Wolf"
"On The Other Side"