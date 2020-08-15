WRECK-DEFY Featuring Former ANNIHILATOR, TESTAMENT, MALEVOLENT CREATION Members Release New Single / Lyric Video "Skin"; Details Of New Album Revealed

Canada's thrash metal machine Wreck-Defy - featuring guitarist Matt Hanchuck alongside former Annihilator singer Aaron Randall, former Testament bassist Greg Christian, and former Malevolent Creation drummer Alex Marquez - are gearing up to release their new album, Powers That Be. Watch the lyric video for the first single, "Skin", and pre-order the album in digital format at the SubLevel Bandcamp site or anywhere digital music is sold. The album will be released on October 9th.

Tracklist:

"Beyond H8"

"Powers That Be"

"Skin"

"Drowning In Darkness"

"Space Urchin"

"Scumlord"

"Freedomless Speech"

"Goodbye To Misery"

"I Am The Wolf"

"On The Other Side"