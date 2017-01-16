WRETCH To Release The Hunt Album In February; Details Revealed

US power/thrash metal act Wretch will release their new album, The Hunt, on February 24th via Pure Steel Records. The pre-order phase will start on February 10th.

Wretch are pioneers of their local Cleveland metal scene and have since forged ahead to become an internationally recognized force of powerful melodic metal with festival performances in Germany and Greece. Prepare for the bands latest release The Hunt - a shredding masterpiece that will appeal to fans of Primal Fear, Iced Earth, Helloween and Iron Maiden.

The first album to feature new singer Juan Ricardo, who has a voice reminiscent of the mighty Bruce Dickinson, the new album is 40 minutes of exceptional power/thrash that marks the bands long journey since its 2006 debut, Reborn.

Released through Pure Steel Records, who also released the band’s previous album Warriors, the new album will be released in February before the bands upcoming European tour in March alongside Split Heaven.

Tracklisting:

“Sturmbringer”

“The Hunt”

“Throne Of Poseidon”

“Twilight´s End”

“The Final Stand”

“Fortune’s Fool”

“The King In Red”

“Straight To Hell”

“Pierce The Veil”

“Once In A Lifetime”

“She Waits”

Lineup:

Juan Ricardo - vocals

Nick Giannakos - lead- and rhythm guitar

Michael “Mjölnir” Stephenson - lead- and rhythm guitar

Tim Frederick - bass

Jeff Curenton - drums