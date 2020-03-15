Writer / PIGFACE Member JOEL GAUSTEN Releases New Book "The 3am Girls" And More

Writer, Pigface member and longtime BraveWords supporter Joel Gausten has released a new book, "The 3am Girls" And More. Unlike his previous works, which were music-related, this book is an intimate behind-the-scenes look at Gausten's anything-but-boring private life. Like so:

"There I was, in a suit jacket and a Boba Fett t-shirt. In New York. Carrying chairs up a flight of stairs. On the orders of the mother of a porn star. Oddly, this scenario never entered my mind when I thought of my goals for the year ahead when the ball dropped on January 1."

Purchase "The 3am Girls" And More here.

Joel Gausten is a New England-based writer, journalist and drummer. His 2010 book, From Satan to Sabbath: The Metal Interviews 2000-2009, was officially added to the library at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame & Museum in 2014. He is a former member of the bands Electric Frankenstein, The Undead, The Sixth Chamber, The Graveyard School and Broken Heroes. In 1995, he rehearsed with The Misfits as a fill-in drummer and later surfaced on a number of Misfits bootlegs recorded during these rehearsal sessions. Since 2001, he has been a recurring member of the industrial supergroup Pigface.