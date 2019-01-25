WRONG Announce Headlining European Spring 2019 Tour Dates

Miami noise rock/alt metal powerhouse Wrong have announced headlining European tour dates throughout spring 2019. The tour begins April 12th in Germany and ends May 5th in Belgium including major festival appearances at Roadburn Festival and Desert Fest London. Wrong will be touring in support of their latest full-length album release Feel Great.

Feel Great is out now on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available here and digital/streaming is available here.