WRONG Premier "Gape" Music Video
July 21, 2018, 6 minutes ago
Wrong have released a video for "Gape", a track from the band’s sophomore album Feel Great, released back in April via Relapse Records. Watch the clip below.
Self-produced by Wrong and recorded at various studios around Miami (with mixing handled by guitarist Ryan Haft and artwork by Rick Smith of Torche), Feel Great is the perfect follow-up to the band’s self-titled LP.
Tracklisting:
"Errordome"
"Culminate"
"Pustule"
"Nice Job"
"Feel Great"
"Upgrade"
"Crawl Instead"
"Come Apart Mend"
"Zero Cool"
"Gape"
"Anaerobic"
"Gape" video:
"Zero Cool" video:
"Culminate" video: