WRONG Premier "Gape" Music Video

Wrong have released a video for "Gape", a track from the band’s sophomore album Feel Great, released back in April via Relapse Records. Watch the clip below.

Self-produced by Wrong and recorded at various studios around Miami (with mixing handled by guitarist Ryan Haft and artwork by Rick Smith of Torche), Feel Great is the perfect follow-up to the band’s self-titled LP.

Tracklisting:

"Errordome"

"Culminate"

"Pustule"

"Nice Job"

"Feel Great"

"Upgrade"

"Crawl Instead"

"Come Apart Mend"

"Zero Cool"

"Gape"

"Anaerobic"

"Gape" video:

"Zero Cool" video:

"Culminate" video: