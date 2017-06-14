X JAPAN - Anime Expo Announces Special Screening Of We Are X And Live Q&A With YOSHIKI On July 2nd; Masquerade And World Cosplay Summit To Follow That Night

We Are X - the documentary film about the rock group X Japan from the production team behind the Oscar-winning Searching For Sugar Man - will receive a special screening at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 2nd (12 PM - 2 PM at JW Marriott, L.A. Live). The screening of We Are X will be followed by a live Q&A with X Japan's Yoshiki.

Later that night, We Are X will be sponsoring the Anime Expo Masquerade & World Cosplay Summit U.S. Finals (8 PM - 10 PM at LACC Main Events-Hall B). The Anime Expo Masquerade has been a longstanding tradition at the festival - running for over 20 years - and is a cosplay and performance competition, with one of the largest cash prizes in the country. A sight to behold, people from all around the world compete in the masquerade which is a grand showcase of cosplay and performance.

The largest event in North America for Anime culture, the Anime Expo (AX) runs July 1st - 4th at the Los Angeles Convention Center, brings together fans and industry from Japan, the US, and all over the world for the biggest celebration of Japanese pop culture, anime and cosplay in North America. Anime Expo features the best in Japanese entertainment, music, fashion, and video games.

Yoshiki and X Japan have contributed music to several historic anime titles, including X, X - X2 Double X, Buddha: The Great Departure, and Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary. Yoshiki also served as the inspiration for Blood Red Dragon comic created by Stan Lee, with creative direction from Todd McFarlane.

We Are X screening + Q&A with Yoshiki

Date: Sunday, July 2nd

Time: 12 PM - 2 PM

Location: Video 1 Room/JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom

Anime Expo Masquerade

Time: 8 PM - 10 PM

Location: Los Angeles Convention Center-Man Events-Hall B