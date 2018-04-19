X JAPAN - Fan-Filmed Video From First Coachella 2018 Show Posted; MARILYN MANSON To Make Guest Appearance During This Weekend's Set

Named by the Grammy Awards poll as one of Top 3 most anticipated acts at Coachella, X Japan will be performing as one of the only hard rock acts on the bill both weekends.

With hip-hop recently taking the reins as the #1 genre in the world, the inclusion of X Japan at the festival amongst the likes of Beyoncé and The Weeknd is a testament to the band’s groundbreaking success far and wide. The band headlined the Mojave Stage on Saturday, April 14th and will do so again on Saturday, April 21st at 11:10 PM. There will be a collection of special guests gracing the stage alongside X Japan including holograms of deceased members Hide (lead guitar) and Taiji (bass).

Fan-filmed video from the April 14th show can be viewed below.

According to an update from Marilyn Manson, he's due to hit the X Japan stage at some point this Saturday for a special performance.

X Japan leader and illustrious drummer/pianist Yoshiki, returned to the stage after his emergency cervical artificial disc replacement surgery less than one year ago. Yoshiki asserts: “I’ll make rock mainstream again. After being nearly paralyzed and coming back, nothing is impossible!”