X JAPAN Leader YOSHIKI Donates $100,000 To Help Displaced Hurricane Victims

Yoshiki, leader of the acclaimed Japanese rock group, X Japan, has donated $100,000.00 to help get immediate aid to hurricane victims in the United States and its territories. On Monday, October 9th, in New York, Yoshiki delivered the check to MusiCares, a charity of the Recording Academy via Jennifer Leff, LCSW Senior Director, Health & Human Services. The donation will be funded immediately to MusiCares's current hurricane relief efforts already on the ground through Yoshiki Foundation America 501(c)(3). 100% of all donations to MusiCares go directly to people in need.

"I'm from Japan but I live in America," Yoshiki said. "When Japan got hit by the Tsunami Earthquake in 2011, the people of America supported Japan. I was really moved by that, so I'd like to keep supporting America as much as I can. My heart goes out to all those who are affected."

The donation ceremony followed a Q&A with Yoshiki and a special screening of We Are X, the award-winning and captivating rock 'n' roll documentary about X Japan -one of the most successful rock bands in Japanese history - at the Bryant Park Hotel in New York City.

Pictured above, left to right: Nick Cucci, Executive Director, New York Chapter of The Recording Academy, Jennifer Leff, Senior Director, Health & Human Services, MusiCares, Yoshiki and Adam Block, President of Sony Legacy Recordings.