X JAPAN Leader YOSHIKI's Live At Carnegie Hall PBS TV Concert Special To Air This Friday; Video Trailer

New York's PBS television station WNET Thirteen will premiere a special one-hour version of Yoshiki - Live At Carnegie Hall on Friday, March 8th, at 9 PM, ET in the tri-state area, with encore showings March 11th - 18th and additional US markets to be announced soon. Watch the trailer for the PBS concert special below.

Yoshiki - Live At Carnegie Hall features rock star and composer Yoshiki as pianist joined by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, performing his compositions which have sold over 50 million records worldwide. Program highlights include Yoshiki's theme for the Golden Globes and his piano concerto composed for the Emperor of Japan's 10th Anniversary, along with selections from Beethoven and Tchaikovsky.

Program information and broadcast schedule WNET Thirteen are here and here.

Yoshiki recently performed his first US guest appearance on Sarah Brightman's Hymn US tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York on (February 6th) and he’ll join her on March 9th in San Francisco at the Masonic and on March 10th in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. The digital single "Miracle (Sarah's Version)" - composed by Yoshiki, performed by Sarah Brightman and featuring Yoshiki's performance on piano - -was released in 2018, reaching the Top 10 on iTunes Classical Charts in 15 countries.

Last month, The H Collective announced their partnership with Yoshiki on the next instalment in the xXx action film franchise, xXx 4 starring Vin Diesel. Yoshiki will compose the theme song for the new film, spinoff TV series and collaborate on the film score.

Yoshiki's film and television credits include composing music for Saw IV, Repo! The Genetic Opera, The Golden Globe Awards, and the hit anime series Attack On Titan. After receiving the Asian Icon Award from Classic Rock magazine (UK), Yoshiki was chosen as the first Japanese man to appear on the cover of Vogue Japan. Yoshiki is the leader of Japan's most famous rock band, X Japan, who played Madison Square Garden and last year's Coachella festival. X Japan's first studio album in over 22 years will soon be released.