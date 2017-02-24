X JAPAN - Tickets Still Available For Upcoming London Show At Wembley

Japanese metal legends X Japan will perform at SSE Arena Wembley in London on March 4th. Tickets are on sale now via LiveNation at this location.

Due to completely unforeseen circumstances, X Japan were forced to cancel their March 12th, 2016 appearance at Wembley. X Japan's guitarist, Pata, was admitted to the ICU at a hospital in Tokyo on January 15th, 2016. He was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition, which included a severe blood clot. Doctors did not consider him fit to fly until he had made a full recovery. All tickets sold for that show remain valid for the upcoming rescheduled date.

The soundtrack for the film We Are X - the critically acclaimed music documentary about X Japan - will be released worldwide on March 3rd via Sony Music's Legacy Recordings (a division of Sony Music Entertainment) and is available for pre-order now via Amazon (widget below). *See the full track listing for the We Are X film soundtrack below.

Hailed as "fascinating" by the New York Times, We Are X is a transcendent and beautifully shot rock & roll story about the most successful rock band in Japanese history, X Japan. They've sold over 30 million albums, singles and videos combined; sold out Japan's 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record 18 times; and played to tens of thousands of fans outside of Japan. Under the enigmatic direction of Yoshiki - composer, classically-trained pianist, drummer and the creative force behind the group - X Japan has captivated a wide range of admirers as Sir George Martin, KISS, Stan Lee, and the Japanese Emperor-while pioneering a spectacle-driven style of rock music called "Visual Kei" (visual-kay), a one-of-a-kind cultural phenomenon.

In late 2016, We Are X was released to theaters across America after winning multiple awards at the Sundance and SXSW Film Festivals. Directed by acclaimed documentarian Stephen Kijak (Stones in Exile, Scott Walker: 30 Century Man), and produced by the Oscar-winning production team behind Searching for Sugar Man, We Are X is an astonishingly intimate portrait of a deeply haunted - but truly unstoppable - virtuoso and the music that has enthralled legions of the world's most devoted fans.

Up next, X Japan - Yoshiki (drums, piano); Toshi (vocals); Pata (guitar); Heath (bass); and Sugizo (guitar, violin) - will perform their first major show of 2017 on #XDAY, Saturday, March 4th at SSE Arena, Wembley in London UK. Later in March, We Are X (film) will premiere in London and officially open in theaters across the UK. The film continues to expand internationally in new cities every week; and will arrive on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD on April 25th from Magnolia Home Entertainment under the Magnet label. Territories include US, Bermuda and Bahamas.

Watch a video where Yoshiki describes the song “La Venus” and its role in the film We Are X below.

We Are X soundtrack tracklisting:

“La Venus” (Acoustic Version)*

“Kurenai” (from The Last Live)

“Forever Love”

“Piano Strings Of Es Dur”

“Dahlia”

“Crucify My Love”

“Xclamation”

“Standing Sex” (from X Japan Returns)

“Tears”

“Longing / Setsubo-no-yoru”

“Art Of Life (3rd Movement)”

“Endless Rain” (from The Last Live)

“X” (from The Last Live)

“Without You” (Unplugged)*

* Soundtrack Exclusive

Japan Bonus:

"Rusty Nail" (Dahlia Tour Final)

"Forever Love" (The Last Live)

We Are X film trailer:

End Title - “La Venus”: