X JAPAN To Headline Coachella Mojave Stage Alongside Holograms Of Late Band Members HIDE And TAIJI

Named by the Grammy Awards poll as one of Top 3 most anticipated acts at Coachella, X Japan will be performing as one of the only hard rock acts on the bill both weekends.

With hip-hop recently taking the reins as the #1 genre in the world, the inclusion of X Japan at the festival amongst the likes of Beyoncé and The Weeknd is a testament to the band’s groundbreaking success far and wide. The band will be headlining the Mojave Stage on Saturday, April 14th and Saturday, April 21st at 11:10 PM. There will be a collection of special guests gracing the stage alongside X Japan including holograms of deceased members Hide (lead guitar) and Taiji (bass).

Band leader and illustrious drummer/pianist Yoshiki, will also be returning to the stage after his emergency cervical artificial disc replacement surgery less than one year ago, making the performance one you cannot miss.

Yoshiki asserts: “I’ll make rock mainstream again. After being nearly paralyzed and coming back, nothing is impossible!”

As the countdown to Coachella continues, X Japan are excited to unveil a very special, deeply personal moment as a gift to fans. With Hide and Taiji joining the band on stage as holograms, the band’s hypnotic stage show will be transformed into an otherworldly experience, bringing the band full circle in preparations for their first full-length album in over twenty years.