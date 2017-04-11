X JAPAN - We Are X Documentary To Arrive On DVD, Blu-Ray, Digital HD This Month

On Tuesday, April 25th, We Are X, the transcendent and captivating rock 'n' roll documentary about one of the most successful bands in history, X Japan, arrives on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD from Magnolia Home Entertainment under the Magnet Label.

From director and acclaimed documentarian Stephen Kijak (Stones in Exile, Scott Walker: 30 Century Man), and produced by the Oscar-winning production team behind Searching for Sugar Man, We Are X profiles the blockbuster Japanese rock band X Japan and its enigmatic frontman Yoshiki - composer, classically trained pianist, drummer and the creative force behind the band's wild success.

Featuring interviews with Gene Simmons, Marilyn Manson, Stan Lee and more, We Are X dives into Yoshiki's life and X Japan's attempt to break into the American music industry. Supported by concert footage, band interviews and fan photos, the compelling film takes a look at X Japan's hardships and conflicts including suicide and cultism. Also spotlighting the band's triumphs, We Are X explores the group's phenomenal success, boasting more than 30 million albums and singles sold, countless sold-out concerts around the world, and fans in North America, Europe, Latin America and South East Asia.

Special features for We Are X include deleted scenes featuring Hello Kitty designer Yuko Yamaguchi and clips from Kitty Con, the New Economy Summit, Tateyama and the X Museum, as well as deleted interviews with members of X Japan. Extras also include seven interview vignettes with Yoshiki about We Are X, and two live performances, "Forever Love" and "Kurenai”, from X Japan's 1997 The Last Live concert at the Tokyo Dome. A tribute to the band with the "Born To Be Free" fan video featuring concert footage and global fan interviews is also included. The documentary will be available on Blu-ray and DVD for the suggested retail price of $29.98 and $26.98, and on Digital HD via iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video and additional digital retailers on April 25th.

Synopsis - From the producers of the Oscar-winning film Searching for Sugar Man, comes We Are X, a transcendent rock and roll story about one of the biggest and most successful bands the world's never heard of... yet. Under the enigmatic direction of drummer, pianist, composer, and producer Yoshiki, X Japan has sold over 30 million singles and albums combined - captivating such a wide range of admirers as Sir George Martin, KISS, Stan Lee, and even the Japanese Emperor. An astonishingly intimate portrait of a deeply haunted - but truly unstoppable - virtuoso and the music that has enthralled legions of the world's most devoted fans.

Bonus Features:

- Deleted Scenes

- Deleted Interviews: Yoshiki, Toshl, Pata, Heath, Sugizo

- Yoshiki on We Are X

- “Forever Love" (From 1997's The Last Live Concert at Tokyo Dome)

- “Kurenai" (From 1997's The Last Live Concert at Tokyo Dome)

- “Born To Be Free" Fan Video