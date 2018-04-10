XAEL – Debut The Last Arbiter Out In May

Test Your Metal Records has announced they will unleash North Carolina sci-fi metallers Xael's debut album The Last Arbiter on May 18th.

Combining elements of extreme metal with orchestrations and folk music to create soundscapes for the imagination, the sci-fi inspired band's music focuses on the endeavors of its members in a science fantasy epic. From the wastelands of war torn planets to the pits where the fallen gods dwell, Xael paints an odd and fantastic world musically and visually. The band was founded by Nassaru of Rapheumets Well as well as Sorgiem “Daniel Presnell,” Tuurm “Alex Rush”, and Xolotl “Fernando Ortega and is joined by musical artist is Rei Haycraft, Firran “Joshua Morse” and Zabrûz “Chris Hathcock.”

Nassaru comments:

"Xael started out as a personal project that evolved into a unity of like-minded musicians. The music derives inspiration from extreme metal, folk and tribal music, as well as ‘80s synth and sci-fi textured scores. We are very excited to for people to see the handwork and detailed time we put into this album given the limited resources we had. Xael The Last Arbiter is not just a musical regurgitation but a unique experience that follows an intrinsic story. Our characters, emotions, and trials of life are woven throughout the album as we aim to bring a very diverse and immersive album to our growing fan base."

Tracklisting:

“The Last Arbiter”

“Srai ‘The Demon Of Erring’”

“The Wayfarer Of Tymeer”

“Watchers Of Xan”

“Apathy Of The Immortal”

“I Am Pestilence”

“In The Hollows Of Pathos”

“Secrets Of The Third Tribe”

“Harvesting The Elders Genome”

“Apathy Of The Immortal” video: