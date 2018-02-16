XAEL Stream New Song "In The Hallows Of Pathos"

Recently signing to Vancouver, BC's Test Your Metal Records this past December, North Carolina sci-fi metallers Xael have their next track offering "In The Hallows Of Pathos" as part of their forthcoming sci-fi adventure album The Last Arbiter.



The track follows their previously unleashed story singles "Apathy Of The Immortal", "Watchers Of Xan", and "SRAI (Chained To The Demon Of Erring)", which are available for free download on Bandcamp.





The band comments: "Our music represents a dual mission in terms of its purpose. The songs represent both the sci-fi lore and serve as a conduit for our own emotions and life endeavors. 'In The Hollows Of Pathos' is about the immortal's specific weakness, which we call 'soul sickness'. This temporarily renders him unconscious and vulnerable as his immortality is only so, if he is in a conscious state. Chained to him is ancient and insidious entity from antiquity that hungers to feed on his life essence as such he has to strive to overcome such. The song represents depression and the need to grow and overcome it as a disease."



Founded by Nassaru of Rapheumets Well / Enthean as well as Sorgiem “Daniel Presnell,” Tuurm “Alex Rush” from Enthean, and Xolotl “Fernando Ortega”, Xael's science fiction experience "Last Arbiter" is set for later release in 2018 via Test Your Metal Records. The overall summary of the album is the sky ghost, the wayfarer, the shadow of time, the exile; in which the many names he is called by yet for the Immortal, he is cursed to traverse the cosmos aimlessly, searching for an unattainable purpose. Chained to him is a beast, a demon from antiquity who the Immortal keeps as a reminder of his past.

The Last Arbiter audio story video:

"Apathy Of The Immortal" music video:

For further details, visit the official Xael Facebook page.

(Photo - Shannon Wells)