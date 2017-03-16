XANDRIA Announce North American Headline Tour; KOBRA AND THE LOTUS, ONCE HUMAN To Support

German epic symphonic metal stalwarts, Xandria, have taken things to the next level with their seventh studio album Theater Of Dimensions. The album is a hyper-emotional affair that digs deep, lyrically speaking. It's also an incredibly metallic effort. There is a soundtrack-like, orchestral finesse inherent to the compositions, echoed by pounding groove and sophisticated shredding.

Now Xandria is ready to bring their breathtaking live show back to North America for a headline tour this May. Support on the tour will come from label mates Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human. The tour kicks off May 9th in New York, NY and runs through May 30th in Mesa, AZ. A complete list of dates can be found below.

The band cannot wait to tour North America: "We are super excited to go on our first ever North American headline tour in May, playing east to west coast, along with the wonderful Kobra and the Lotus as well as Once Human. Let's get these places rocked!"

Tour dates:

May

9 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

11 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

12 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

13 - Toronto, ON - Garrison

14 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge Club

18 - Denver, CO - Moon Room

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar

22 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

24 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Adrenaline Sports Lounge

27 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

30 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red-Mesa