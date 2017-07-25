XANDRIA Announces Second Leg Of North American Tour; “Queen Of Hearts Reborn” Lyric Video Streaming

Napalm Records recording artists, Xandria, are set to return to the road this fall in North America alongside label-mates Kobra And The Lotus. Also coming along for the ride is September Mourning. The tour is set to kick off September 29th in Buffalo, NY and will run through October 21st in Atlanta, GA. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Bassist Steven Wussow on the upcoming tour: "What would be more fitting after the great success of our 1st North American Headlining run in may than doing a 2nd stretch in October? Right... nothing! Well, except doing another one with our buddies from Kobra And The Lotus! Hell Yeah!! So many cities we haven't rocked so far! Well here we go again! Get your tickets NOW! Because THIS Is going to be AWESOME!"

September

29 - Buffalo, NY - Waiting Room

30 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

October

2 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex

4 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

6 - Newport, MN - Opinion Brewery

7 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

8 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

9 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

13 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes

14 - Dallas, TX - Trees

15 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

19 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade



Just in time for the upcoming tour, the band have unveiled a brand new lyric video for the track "Queen Of Hearts Reborn”, off of their latest effort Theater Of Dimensions. Watch below: