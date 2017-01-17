XANDRIA Release “Call Of Destiny” Music Video

Xandria have released a video for “Call Of Destiny”, a track from their new album, Theater Of Dimensions, which will be released worldwide on January 27th via Napalm Records. Watch the new clip below.

Theater Of Dimensions features guest appearances by vocalists Björn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork), Henning Basse (Firewind), Zaher Zorgati (Myrath), and Ross Thompson (Van Canto).

Xandria comment on their new album: “After the release of Sacrificium we embarked on our longest tour so far. Over 150 shows that took us around the globe. Through so many different countries and diverse cultures. Through so many different, yet inspiring dimensions. We brought back plenty of memories, sometimes just bits and pieces, but those stuck to our heads. And it made us see who we are and where we wanted to take our music. Made us fearless. Made us push our boundaries once more. Made us cross some so-called genre defining borders. Made us bundle all our trademarks and take them to the next level. All this makes the most colourful Xandria album so far. It contains our most heavy and most emotional moments. Again, producer Joost van den Broek did a phenomenal job capturing the atmosphere down to every detail. A Theater of musical Dimensions. Can’t wait to share the songs with you…”

Album pre-orders can be placed at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Where The Heart Is Home”

“Death To The Holy”

“Forsaken Love”

“Call Of Destiny”

“We Are Murderers (We All)” (featuring Björn "Speed" Strid)

“Dark Night Of The Soul”

“When The Walls Came Down (Heartache Was Born)”

“Ship Of Doom”

“Ceilí”

“Song For Sorrow And Woe”

“Burn Me”

“Queen Of Hearts Reborn”

“A Theater Of Dimensions”

“Call Of Destiny” video:

“We Are Murderers (We All)” lyric video featuring Soilwork’s Björn “Speed” Strid:

Below is a trailer for the acoustic versions available on the Mediabook bonus CD. Pre-orders at this location.

Catch Xandria at their release shows at the end of January:

January

28 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)