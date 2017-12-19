XANDRIA Release Official Animated Music Video For "Ship Of Doom"

German symphonic metallers Xandria, who recently parted ways with singer Dianne Van Giersbergen, have released an animated video for "Ship Of Doom", a track from the band's Theater Of Dimensions album, released earlier this year. The video, created by Danny Stirn (Manic Molecule), can be seen below.

Theater Of Dimensions features guest appearances by vocalists Björn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork), Henning Basse (Firewind), Zaher Zorgati (Myrath), and Ross Thompson (Van Canto).

"Ship Of Doom" video:

“Call Of Destiny” video:

“We Are Murderers (We All)” lyric video featuring Soilwork’s Björn “Speed” Strid: