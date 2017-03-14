XAON, DISTANT LANDSCAPE, DYONISIAN Sign To Sliptrick Records

Sliptrick Records has announced the signing of three dark melodic atmospheric bands, ready for album releases later in the year - Switzerland’s Xaon, Italy’s Distant Landscape, and Italy’s Dyonisian.

Swiss group Xaon (pictured above) were formed in their home town Sion and their mythology reflects the surrounding mountainous region. The bands core of Rob, Vinc and Flo create a symbiotic melodic dark metal sound influenced by bands such as Soilwork, Paradise Lost and Type O Negative. For their live shows they are augmented by extra musicians to faithfully re-produce the bands style and substance. In 2016, the band recorded the album The Drift, ready for release on Sliptrick Records in May and we’ll have more news on that very soon. The Drift will be released worldwide via Sliptrick Records on May 15th.

The Distant Landscape project was created as the brainchild of Marco Spiridigliozzi, to express with total honesty, his (and our) inner most hidden feelings. The band play a type of post-rock metal that is always evolving and is often characterized by radical atmosphere changes present within the same song. The members hail from Rome, Italy and have been busy finishing their debut album Insights. The finished sound is the result of many years of stylistic and musical research. Insights will be released soon via Sliptrick Records.

In the spring of 2010, Tregor Russo decided to give life to a new musical project with the intent to create music and lyrics from the deep feelings, pathos, dark emotions and melancholic atmospheres and immerse them in complex gloomy arrangements. And so Dyonisian were born, with Tregor as guitarist, composer, arranger and lyricist. Dyonisian deliver symphonic doom and progressive death metal mixed with other sub genres such as classical baroque music and traditional Arabian music. They are currently working on their second full length album to be released on Sliptrick Records.