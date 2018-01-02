XENOSIS Streaming “Delirium (Death Of A God)” Track

New Haven, Connecticut Progressive Death Metal legion Xenosis recently announced their forthcoming third full-length, Devour and Birth. Set for release on January 19th, 2018. The group has a keen knack for creating technical/progressive death metal that blurs the lines and draws from the past and present equally. Devour and Birth will strongly appeal to fans of Contrarian, Black Crown Initiate, The Black Dahlia Murder, and The Faceless.

New track, “Delirium (Death Of A God)” is streaming below. Preorder the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Night Hag"

"Army Of Darkness"

"Delirium (Death Of A God)"

"Concave"

"Oxidation"

"Ominous Opus"

"Devour And Birth"

"The Projector"

“Delirium (Death Of A God)”:

"Army Of Darkness":