XENOSIS To Release Devour And Birth Album In January; "Army Of Darkness" Track Streaming

New Haven, Connecticut-based progressive death metal legion, Xenosis, recently announced their forthcoming third full-length, Devour And Birth, set for release on January 19th. The group has a keen knack for creating progressive/technical death metal that blurs the lines and draws from the past and present equally.

The first single from Devour And Birth, "Army Of Darkness", is available for streaming below. Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Night Hag"

"Army Of Darkness"

"Delirium (Death Of A God)"

"Concave"

"Oxidation"

"Ominous Opus"

"Devour And Birth"

"The Projector"

"Army Of Darkness":