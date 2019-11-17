XENTRIX - Pro-Shot Video From Bloodstock Open Air 2019 Available

British thrashers Xentrix performed at Bloodstock Open Air 2019 on August 9th in Walton Upon Trent, England. Pro-shot video of their set is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Bury the Pain"

"Balance of Power"

"There Will Be Consequences"

"For Whose Advantage?"

"Crimes"

"The Red Mist Descends"

"No Compromise"

Xentrix unleashed their new full-length, Bury The Pain, in June via Listenable Records.

Order the new album here in the following formats:

* Ltd orange vinyl, 200 copies (Listenable Store Exclusive)

* Ltd transparent red vinyl, 600 copies

* Ltd o'card CD

* Tape

* T-shirt

Album artwork by Dan Goldsworthy.

Tracklisting:

"Bury The Pain"

"There Will Be Consequences"

"Bleeding Out"

"The Truth Lies Buried"

"Let The World Burn"

"The Red Mist Descends"

"World Of Mouth"

"Deathless And Divine"

"The One You Fear"

"Evil By Design"

"Bleeding Out":

Lineup:

Jay Walsh - Vocals/Guitar

Kristian Havard - Guitar

Chris Shires - Bass

Dennis Gasser - Drums