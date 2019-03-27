XENTRIX Sign With Listenable Records; Bury The Pain Album Due This Summer

"We’re bloody chuffed to welcome rapid UK thrash legends Xentrix to our roster," states a message from Listenable Records.

Hailing from the North West of England, Xentrix was formed in 1985 by guitar player Chris Astley. After numerous changes to the line up Xentrix signed to Roadrunner Records and entered the studio to record their first album, Shattered Existence, with producer John Cuniberti (Vio-lence, Forbidden, Joe Satriani).

Xentrix were one of the leading lights of the British thrash metal movement. They had music videos for their cover of Ray Parker Jr.'s "Ghostbusters" as well as the songs "Crimes", "For Whose Advantage?" and "The Order of Chaos", which all had regular air time on MTV’s Headbangers Ball. Gaining global notoriety, Xentrix had many high energy performances with audiences of thousands . "Ghostbusters" theme tune quickly became a favorite with stage divers at their live shows. They sold over 500,000 records worldwide.

After many tours with Annihilator, Sepultura and Tankard , the band broke up in 1996. There was a brief return in 2005/2006 which saw a small number of UK shows and then a second return in 2013 at UK's Bloodstock Festival was followed by a series of dates with Kreator and then Overkill.

Xentrix returned to full activity in 2017 for a storming Bloodstock Festival show with Jay Walsh (Bull-Riff Stampede) newly appointed at the helm.

Following this the band pushed forward with a number of shows including Metal Mania Poland with Emperor / Napalm Death and Headline sets at both the Otero Brutalfest in Spain with Entombed A.D. and Symbolic Fest in Czech.

Through the closing months of 2018 the final recording work for the new Xentrix album, Bury The Pain, was completed. With production from Andy Sneap and mastering by Russ Russell, this new recording has the band sounding heavier than ever, while still retaining their signature sound.

With the imminent release of their brand new album Bury The Pain on Listenable Records in early summer 2019, Xentrix are fired up and ready for the next chapter to begin.

Lineup:

Jay Walsh - Vocals/Guitar

Kristian Havard - Guitar

Chris Shires - Bass

Dennis Gasser - Drums